WWE Star Set To Return on RAW Tonight (SPOILER)

PWInsider reports that Nia Jax is set to appear on WWE RAW tonight. She last appeared on RAW on June 15th in a loss to Asuka. It is unknown what Jax will be doing on tonight’s show.

It’s worth noting that tonight’s show is set to be the last one for Kairi Sane as she is going back to Japan, so they will presumably need to write her off of WWE TV somehow. Asuka will also be defending the Women’s Title against Sasha Banks.