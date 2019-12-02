wrestling / News
WWE News: Starrcade Now On WWE Network, The Rock, New York Times Covers Crown Jewel
December 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Starrcade is now on WWE Network.
– The New York Times covered the first-ever female match in Saudi Arabia between Lacey Evans and Natalya.
– The New Day podcast launched today. Also, Tommaso Ciampa was a guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory.
– The Rock sent out the following tweet.
This is BIG. JUMANJI BIG. Buy your @JumanjiMovie tix on @AtomTickets in the next 24 HRS for a chance to win a YEAR OF FREE MOVIE TIX & an autographed poster. To enter & vote use promo code TEAMDJ or TEAMKEVIN at checkout! https://t.co/yG9gH0GyEm
Terms: https://t.co/cuf9QPinsi pic.twitter.com/QIrOz3VDKA
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Santino Marella Says Santina Was Supposed To Be a One-Off, Considers It Some of His Best Acting Work
- Kane on The Biggest Misconception About Vince McMahon, Using His WWE Fame in Mayor Race
- Hernandez on Losing His Singles Push in TNA Because Jim Cornette Quit the Company, How TNA Didn’t Want to Reimburse Him for His Neck Injury He Suffered There
- Renee Michelle Reacts to Drake Maverick Flirting with Dana Brooke