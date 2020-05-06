wrestling / News
WWE Stars Appear In PSA For ‘The Real Heroes Project’
Stephanie McMahon has announced that WWE is supporting the ‘Real Heroes Project’, which pays tribute to healthcare workers on the front line of the fight against COVID-19. As a result, WWE stars appear in a PSA for the project.
She said: “Earlier this week, Adweek announced “The Real Heroes Project,” a collaborative and historic initiative between 14 professional sports leagues to recognize and honor healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Top athletes across all sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR and WWE, are dedicating their jerseys and uniforms to special healthcare heroes in their communities working on the forefront of this global crisis. Today is National Nurses Day; please join us and pay tribute to those who are sacrificing so much to ensure the health and well-being of others.”
Triple H added on Twitter: “Nurse Lisseth DeGracia, you’re a true @WWE Superstar and a real hero! Thank you for all of the sacrifices you’ve made and for fighting on the frontlines to help keep us safe. I am absolutely honored to dedicate my “jersey” to you… #ThankYou #TheRealHeroes”
Nurse Lisseth DeGracia, you’re a true @WWE Superstar and a real hero! Thank you for all of the sacrifices you’ve made and for fighting on the frontlines to help keep us safe. I am absolutely honored to dedicate my “jersey” to you… #ThankYou #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/FGXT072BT3
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2020
