WWE News: WWE Stars Asked About Favorite Kane Moments, Xavier Woods Thanks eSports Showdown Viewers
October 6, 2017
– Several WWE stars were asked about their favorite Kane moments in the latest edition of WWE Pop Question. Those asked include Daniel Bryan, Shawn Michaels, Jinder Mahal, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater.
– Xavier Woods thanked everyone who tuned in for WWE and IGN’s eSports Showdown last night.
Thank you to everyone involved in #WWExIGN livestream last night. Was a really big deal for me and it's just the beginning of what we can do pic.twitter.com/QFnnry445l
— Austin Creed 👍🏾 (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 6, 2017