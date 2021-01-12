wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Stars Dominate The Royal Rumble in Latest Playlist, Best Royal Rumble Moments, Asuka Tries Out a New Sofa
January 11, 2021
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at stars who dominated in the Royal Rumble match. You can see the video below, which features Roman Reigns, Diesel, Charlotte Flair, and more:
– WWE AL AN has a video with Titus O’Neil, Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans sharing their best and unforgettable moment in Royal Rumble history:
– Asuka posted a video in which she shows off the new sofa that she bought:
