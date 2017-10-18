More News On Reports That More WWE Stars Want To Leave & Are Talking To Cody Rhodes For Advice

Following a report from a few days ago from the Voices of Wrestling podcast host Joe Lanza that more talent within WWE is looking to leave and going to Cody Rhodes for advice, Dave Meltzer tweeted out this week that he has also heard that more WWE stars are considering leaving the company, but that he can’t confirm if they have been talking to Cody Rhodes, only saying it would make sense to do so.

This follows the Neville situation where he has effectively left the company after being unhappy with his pay and role, as well as the Nia Jax situation where she has reportedly been granted a leave of absence after she too was unhappy with how she has been used.