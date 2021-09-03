WWE News: Stars & Matches Set For September UK Tour, John Cena Narrating NFL Special

– WWE has announced the stars and lineups for their UK tour taking place later this month. The company has announced that the following names are set for the tour, which runs from the 19th through the 22nd:

* Becky Lynch

* Drew McIntyre

* Seth Rollins

* Bianca Belair

* King Nakamura

* Rick Boogs

* Apollo Crews

* Baron Corbin

* Street Profits

* Alpha Academy

* Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor

* Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio

* Jinder Mahal

The lineup for all three of the four shows are as follows:

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs) vs. Apollo Crews

* Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin

* The Street Profits vs. Chad Gable & Otis

Those are for the Setpember 19th show in Newcastle, September 20th in London at the O2 Arena, and September 22nd in Glasgow. The September 21st show, which is set for Cardiff, does not yet have an announced card.

– The NFL Network will premiere the John Cena-narrated America’s Game: 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers special on September 8th. The special looks at the team’s Super Bowl LV win.