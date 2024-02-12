Mercedes Mone, Tony Khan, WWE Stars & More Attend Super Bowl

Several WWE stars, as well as Mercedes Mone, were in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday. As you can see below Mone, Bayley, Naomi, and Jey Uso were in attendance for the game as well as Rey Mysterio, which took place in Las Vegas. PWInsider reports that Tony Khan and WWE alumnus Cliff Compton were also at the game.

Mone is reportedly set to make her debut for AEW at Big Business on March 13th, while Bayley is set to face IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40.