WWE News: Stars Visit Middle School For Black History Month, Promo For Biography’s Return

February 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Big E Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

– Several WWE stars visited a Brooklyn middle school for Black History month. WWE posted the following video with Big E, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander surprised a group of students KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn last week:

– A&E posted a promo for the return of Biography: WWE Legends which is back on Sunday with an episode on the nWo:

