WWE News: Stars Visit Middle School For Black History Month, Promo For Biography’s Return
– Several WWE stars visited a Brooklyn middle school for Black History month. WWE posted the following video with Big E, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander surprised a group of students KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn last week:
WWE Superstars @WWEBigE, @TitusONeilWWE, @Sheltyb803 and @CedricAlexander surprise “The Wrestling Club” at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn, New York, to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth. pic.twitter.com/fMoPbWItqn
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2023
– A&E posted a promo for the return of Biography: WWE Legends which is back on Sunday with an episode on the nWo:
