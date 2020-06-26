wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars For Next Week’s Superstar Picks Episode of NXT UK, Miz on FOX Sports 1 Game Show
– The talent making their Superstar Picks for next week’s episode of NXT UK have been revealed. The episode, which airs next Thursday on the WWE Network, will feature William Regal, Drew McIntyre and Nikki Cross picking their favorite WWE matches.
– The Miz will be on this week’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s The Home Game, facing Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas. The game show tests celebrities in their knowledge of sports and pop culture and airs Fridays at 4 PM ET:
This week on FOX SPORTS: THE HOME GAME, a pair of Cleveland’s finest go head-to-head, as WWE Superstar @mikethemiz faces former @Browns lineman and CFB Hall of Famer @joethomas73 in a test of sports and pop culture knowledge.
📺 Friday at 4:00 PM ET on FS1 pic.twitter.com/5k427aBULP
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 25, 2020
