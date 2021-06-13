wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Make NXT Takeover: In Your House Predictions, Top 5 Moments of the Week
June 13, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE’s roster has made their predictions for NXT Takeover: In Your House, and the video is online. You can see the video below with Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bayley, and more making their predictions for Sunday’s show:
– USA Network has released this week’s WWE Weekly Top 5:
