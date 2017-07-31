WWE News: WWE Stars Pay Tribute To Joe Louis Arena, WWE Playlist Features ‘Giant Returns’, Fans Polled On Summerslam Title Match

– In a series of posts on Twitter, WWE stars John Cena, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles gave their thoughts on the WWE’s last show at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, which happened this past Saturday night.

It wasn't easy for @JohnCena to say #Farewell2TheJoe as he returned to the building he had his first pay-per-view match in. @JoeLouisArena pic.twitter.com/ZvhLwYkrAp — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2017

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the returns of some of WWE’s biggest stars, including Big Show, Brock Lesnar, Kane, The Undertaker and more.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking and fans which star is the biggest threat to Brock Lesnar’s title at Summerslam: Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe or Roman Reigns. At this time, 55% voted for Braun, 29% for Roman and 16% for Joe.