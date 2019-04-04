Various News: WWE Stars Pay Tribute To Amazing Red, Tommaso Ciampa Reacts To His Softer Side Being Shown In Video

– We reported earlier this week that former TNA and ROH wrestler Amazing Red has announced his retirement from wrestling. Ali posted a couple of videos to Twitter which features brief messages of tribute from multiple WWE stars that Red has worked with or influenced over the years, including Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Lince Dorado, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Brian Kendrick, Sonjay Dutt, Cedric Alexander and others.

– Yesterday, WWE posted a video showing Tommaso Ciampa in the hours leading up to his neck surgery, including showing a softer side and spending time with his family. It also featured an emotional Triple H and Johnny Gargano. Fans noted that Ciampa was out of character from his normally nasty NXT persona, which he commented on via Twitter.

Welp, there goes all my heat. It was a hell of a run.🖤 — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) April 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer praised both Ciampa and the video.