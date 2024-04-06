wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Predict NXT & Stand & Deliver Main Event, Discount On WWE The World Event

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a new video with stars predicting the main event of Stand & Deliver. You can see the video below of Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor and more predicting the Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams match:

@wwenxt What are YOUR predictions for #StandAndDeliver? 🤔 #WWE #WWENXT #CodyRhode #FinnBalor #RheaRipley #IYOSKY ♬ original sound – WWE NXT

PWInsider reports that there is a discount code for those in Philadelphia to attend WWE’s The World event in Monday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The code is RAW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT: Stand And Deliver, WWE NXT, WWE World, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading