WWE News: Stars Predict NXT & Stand & Deliver Main Event, Discount On WWE The World Event
April 6, 2024
– WWE has posted a new video with stars predicting the main event of Stand & Deliver. You can see the video below of Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor and more predicting the Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams match:
@wwenxt What are YOUR predictions for #StandAndDeliver? 🤔 #WWE #WWENXT #CodyRhode #FinnBalor #RheaRipley #IYOSKY ♬ original sound – WWE NXT
– PWInsider reports that there is a discount code for those in Philadelphia to attend WWE’s The World event in Monday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The code is RAW.
