WWE Stars Present At Tonight’s Netflix ‘Tudum’ Event

PWInsider reports that several WWE stars are in attendance for the Netflix ‘Tudum’ livestream event in Los Angeles tonight. They include CM Punk, the New Day, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

The event is described as follows: “Named after the iconic Netflix sound that plays at the start of every Netflix movie, series, or event, this is the ultimate fan celebration, packed with global stars, surprise premieres, and unforgettable live performances. Whether you’re streaming from home, catching the action in LA, or following every reveal in real time on Tudum.com, this is your all-access pass to Netflix’s biggest night of the year.“