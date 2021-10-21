WWE Stars Reportedly Took Private Jets & Chartered Flights to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel

Several WWE stars are rumored to have taken private jets and chartered flights to Saudi Arabia for today’s WWE Crown Jewel. The Saudi-based PPV took place on Thursday morning, and a report from Ringside News states that many of the talent at the show flew out to the Kingdom from San Francisco on a chartered British Airways flight earlier in the week.

The report notes that the flight had a two-hour layover in London, where the talent had to remove their carry-on bags and then get back on the plane later, before heading to Saudi Arabia.

The site says that Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar took their own private jets to the show, as per normal for any overseas trip, as did the group of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and The Usos. The crew is flying right back to the US so that some of the Smackdown talent can be in Wichita, Kansas for Smackdown tomorrow.