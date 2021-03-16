wrestling / News
WWE News: Stars Re-Enact Steve Austin’s ‘Austin 3:16’ Promo, Stock Closes Slightly Up
March 16, 2021
– WWE is celebrating 3:16 Day with another round of stars re-enacting the Austin 3:16 promo. The company released the following video with Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Otis, Asuka, and many more giving their take on the iconic King of the Ring 1996 promo from Steve Austin:
– WWE’s stock closed slightly up on Tuesday, ending the day at $57.72. That’s up 0.05 (0.09%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.39% on the day.
