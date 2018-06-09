wrestling / News
WWE Stars React to Ronda Rousey’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction
It was announced Saturday night that WWE’s Ronda Rousey is entering the “modern wing” of the UFC Hall of Fame. Natalya, Goldust, Charlotte and more commented on the news…
Congratulations @RondaRousey for your #UFCHallOfFame induction! Beyond happy for you and so proud of all you’ve accomplished for women in sports. You 👏 Deserve👏 It 👏 !!!!!
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 10, 2018
Congratulations @RondaRousey on your #UFCHallOfFame induction
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 10, 2018
Congrats @RondaRousey for heading into the @ufc Hall of Fame!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 10, 2018
Congrats to @RondaRousey on her #UFC Hall Of Fame induction
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 10, 2018
Congratulations Woman! @RondaRousey #UFCHallOfFame You are a real inspiration and trailblazer 🙏🏻♥️
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 10, 2018