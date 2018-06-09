Quantcast

 

WWE Stars React to Ronda Rousey’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction

June 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey WWE Emmy

It was announced Saturday night that WWE’s Ronda Rousey is entering the “modern wing” of the UFC Hall of Fame. Natalya, Goldust, Charlotte and more commented on the news…

