WWE Stars React to Ronda Rousey’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction

It was announced Saturday night that WWE’s Ronda Rousey is entering the “modern wing” of the UFC Hall of Fame. Natalya, Goldust, Charlotte and more commented on the news…

Congratulations @RondaRousey for your #UFCHallOfFame induction! Beyond happy for you and so proud of all you’ve accomplished for women in sports. You 👏 Deserve👏 It 👏 !!!!! — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 10, 2018

Congrats @RondaRousey for heading into the @ufc Hall of Fame!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 10, 2018

Congrats to @RondaRousey on her #UFC Hall Of Fame induction — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 10, 2018