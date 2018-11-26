Quantcast

 

Various News: WWE Stars React to Seth Rollins’ IC Title Open Challenge, Miz & Shinsuke Nakamura Argue Following Starrcade, Cody Defends The IWGP US Title in a Thumb Wrestling Match

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Seth Rollins WWE

– Seth Rollins announced that he will bring back the IC Title open challenge on tonight’s WWE Raw. Several competitors have commented…

– Cody Rhodes & Joey Ryan are currently out of action due to injuries. They made their appearances at this past weekend’s World Series Wrestling events in Australia, and Cody even defended the IWGP US Title against Ryan… in a thumbs wrestling match.

– Here are the Miz & Shinsuke Nakamura arguing after this past weekend’s WWE Starrcade. The two were not on the same page…

Seth Rollins, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

