WWE Stars React To CM Punk’s Return on WWE Backstage
CM Punk returned to the WWE, sort of, during last night’s episode of WWE Backstage. While it’s been confirmed that Punk’s deal is with FOX and not WWE, that doesn’t mean WWE stars were exactly silent on the matter. You can see some of the reactions below.
I saw you pic.twitter.com/v7TEXLYR6f
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2019
Fight me @CMPunk
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 13, 2019
Glad to do it. Book me a flight. https://t.co/EVzGaRfoQl
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 13, 2019
Welcome back @CMPunk – your friend, Steve! pic.twitter.com/n7m28cEn1Z
— Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) November 13, 2019
Yo.. CM Punk is back #WWEBackstage
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2019
What is this life…..!!!! https://t.co/XJQj67NuXJ
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 13, 2019
#WWEBackstage…#Undisputed…#Pipebomb…
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) November 13, 2019
Hello @CMPunk.
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) November 13, 2019
Well SHEEEEEEEIT https://t.co/NgosTGZfDL
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 13, 2019
Is the internet still working@CMPunk just returned@wwe @FS1#WWEBackstage#pipebomb pic.twitter.com/YPlwDIqcM5
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) November 13, 2019
RIGHT?! Thats the first thing I asked!! https://t.co/sN2GcbOgDT
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2019
Tag him you cowards! @CMPunk 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/jXe3bOnLUz
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 13, 2019
I got next 🙋🏽♂️
— WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 13, 2019
