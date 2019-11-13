WWE Stars React To CM Punk’s Return on WWE Backstage

CM Punk returned to the WWE, sort of, during last night’s episode of WWE Backstage. While it’s been confirmed that Punk’s deal is with FOX and not WWE, that doesn’t mean WWE stars were exactly silent on the matter. You can see some of the reactions below.

I saw you pic.twitter.com/v7TEXLYR6f — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2019

Glad to do it. Book me a flight. https://t.co/EVzGaRfoQl — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 13, 2019

Yo.. CM Punk is back #WWEBackstage — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2019

What is this life…..!!!! https://t.co/XJQj67NuXJ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 13, 2019

RIGHT?! Thats the first thing I asked!! https://t.co/sN2GcbOgDT — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2019