wrestling / News

WWE Stars React To CM Punk’s Return on WWE Backstage

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE

CM Punk returned to the WWE, sort of, during last night’s episode of WWE Backstage. While it’s been confirmed that Punk’s deal is with FOX and not WWE, that doesn’t mean WWE stars were exactly silent on the matter. You can see some of the reactions below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading