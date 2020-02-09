wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Stars React to XFL Relaunch, This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Online, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

February 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
XFL Logo

– Several WWE stars posted on social media to comment on the relaunch of the XFL, which had its first official game today between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Dragons.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. You can find our full report here.

– This week’s MLW Fusion, featuring Jacob Fatu defending the MLW World title against Brian Pillman Jr., is now online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, WWE, XFL, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading