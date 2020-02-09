Various News: WWE Stars React to XFL Relaunch, This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Online, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

– Several WWE stars posted on social media to comment on the relaunch of the XFL, which had its first official game today between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Dragons.

Why does this make me want to sing @EdgeRatedR theme song. https://t.co/smOGmB4J0f — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) February 8, 2020

If there isn’t an XFL game next year or the year after that just an updated blitz where you can add WWE talent to your created team then what are we even doing here guys? Make sure @Tim_Kitzrow is the voice! https://t.co/0Q0ITR3EZJ — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 8, 2020

If you dont wanna have fun with us then thats ok. But I see no reason to take a dump on something that you don’t have to watch or interact with at all. If me enjoying my life boils your flesh up then I’m not sure why you follow me 🤔 I hope you find something to enjoy today☺️ https://t.co/BJUPJ0hzMw — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 8, 2020

If the action stays this way all season long, I’m 100% in. Fast-paced, fun, and the kickoff matters again! 👍🏈👍🏈👍 https://t.co/Kk0pygut1N — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 8, 2020

– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. You can find our full report here.

– This week’s MLW Fusion, featuring Jacob Fatu defending the MLW World title against Brian Pillman Jr., is now online.