More WWE Stars React to Women’s Tag Team Championships Announcement

– Several more members of the WWE women’s division took to Twitter late last night to react to the announcement of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. You can see posts below from Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, the IIconics, Tegan Nox and more commenting on Vince McMahon’s announcement of the titles on last night’s Raw:

My heart is so full ❤️ this is something @BillieKayWWE & I have been so incredibly passionate about for so many years! I am beyond excited to be the FIRST EVER @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions! 🤗🤗 https://t.co/STOF9MIUw9 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 25, 2018

What an #IIconic announcement!! I know of 2 women who have had this goal together since they were 18 years old… what do you say @PeytonRoyceWWE … want to make history?? 💃🏻💃🏻 #WomensTagTeamChampions https://t.co/7wepr0OO81 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 25, 2018