wrestling / News
More WWE Stars React to Women’s Tag Team Championships Announcement
– Several more members of the WWE women’s division took to Twitter late last night to react to the announcement of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. You can see posts below from Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, the IIconics, Tegan Nox and more commenting on Vince McMahon’s announcement of the titles on last night’s Raw:
It’s possible #Raw #BossNHugConnection #womenstagtitles pic.twitter.com/NVFXb0MbXU
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) December 25, 2018
#womenstagteamchampionships pic.twitter.com/27Hhgbdpv3
— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) December 25, 2018
My heart is so full ❤️ this is something @BillieKayWWE & I have been so incredibly passionate about for so many years! I am beyond excited to be the FIRST EVER @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions! 🤗🤗 https://t.co/STOF9MIUw9
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 25, 2018
What an #IIconic announcement!! I know of 2 women who have had this goal together since they were 18 years old… what do you say @PeytonRoyceWWE … want to make history?? 💃🏻💃🏻 #WomensTagTeamChampions https://t.co/7wepr0OO81
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 25, 2018
#WomensTagTeamChampions aye?! 🤔 https://t.co/uei08gp2R7
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) December 25, 2018
🎅🏽+🎁=😈.#WomensTagTeamTitles https://t.co/ksXQhMhnfb
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) December 25, 2018
OMG 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/WftsRoxsV5
— Taynara Conti (@TaynaraContiWWE) December 25, 2018
🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/JyurpTnJyy
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 25, 2018
Well #SantaClaus… you do know exactly what the people want and that’s #FireNDesire 😏 @SonyaDevilleWWE #RAW https://t.co/9HdNNx4406
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 25, 2018
#WomensTagTitles i know some people! https://t.co/7oxQjb5cIZ
— Reina González (@ReinaGWWE) December 25, 2018
Don’t kid yourselves #WomensTagTeamChampions @WWE_MandyRose and myself ✌️ #NoBrainer #FireAndDesire https://t.co/OWWAUDkmf1
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 25, 2018
No other teams get excited because the first #WomensTagTeamChamps are going to be the #RiottSquad https://t.co/EOZ0wlillv
— Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) December 25, 2018
🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/J5gny51l6c
— The Virtuosa of NXT (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 25, 2018
FINALLY 😭😩❤️😍 @RubyRiottWWE @sarahloganwwe #WomensTagTeamChampions https://t.co/qRjmKo3UdI
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 25, 2018
#RiottSquad #FirstEver #WomensTagTeamChampions https://t.co/nfTC6kwJf1
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 25, 2018