wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Advertised For September Live Event, Zelina Vega Comments on Smackdown Dark Match

July 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Live Image Credit: WWE

– WWE is advertising several stars for their September 9th live event in Long Island, New York. PWInsider reports that AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, The Usos, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio, Asuka, Bayley, The Street Profits and Sheamus are all locally advertised for the show.

– Zelina Vega posted to Twitter to comment on her win over Lacey Evans at Friday’s Smackdown in a dark match, writing:

This was fun #msg #lwo #codeRED”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading