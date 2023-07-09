WWE News: Stars Advertised For September Live Event, Zelina Vega Comments on Smackdown Dark Match

– WWE is advertising several stars for their September 9th live event in Long Island, New York. PWInsider reports that AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, The Usos, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio, Asuka, Bayley, The Street Profits and Sheamus are all locally advertised for the show.

– Zelina Vega posted to Twitter to comment on her win over Lacey Evans at Friday’s Smackdown in a dark match, writing: