WWE Stars Set For Revival of The Weakest Link

April 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that WWE superstars are set to appear on the upcoming revival of NBC’s game show The Weakest Link. It will return tomorrow, although it’s unknown when the WWE episodes will air. Those appearing include Becky Lynch, The Miz and the New Day. Clips from the episode are featured in ads for the series.

WWE superstars have appeared on the show during its original US run in 2001 and 2002. Triple H won the first episode, while Kane won the second.

