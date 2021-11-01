WWE Stars Show Off Halloween Costumes: Paige Does ‘Death Becomes Her’, Shotzi Blackheart as Frankenhooker, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, More

The stars of WWE all showed off their Halloween costumes this year, with some impressive work from several of them. Paige went as Goldie Hawn’s character in Death Becomes Her, Sheamus played Beetlejuice and Shotzi Blackhart had a deep cut by playing Frankenhooker. You can those costumes and more below.

Virtual high 5 if you can guess what I am. Happy Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/go6IUyRSZ5 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 31, 2021

Happy HALLOWEEN 🎃 wanna date? Got some money? pic.twitter.com/MQonDnodlm — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) October 31, 2021

Friends till the end. 🖤🩸🔪 Inspiration from the always iconic @JenniferTilly @ChuckyIsReal Happy Halloween ✨👻 pic.twitter.com/ekMWx6e0sj — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 31, 2021

The best way to spread christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear! ✨ pic.twitter.com/h7AA41O9jI — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 31, 2021

“MOOCHA TAKE IT EASY!” NACHOOOOOOOO!!!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃 pic.twitter.com/EkUzsp0p4O — OTIS (#1 GUY) (@otiswwe) October 31, 2021

Happy Halloween 👅💍 pic.twitter.com/bDjSPbV9ad — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) October 31, 2021

leaving spooky costumes till the last second challenge pic.twitter.com/36LwDBv7wE — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) October 31, 2021

BANDIT 4 LIIIIIIFFFFFFEEEE@OfficialBlueyTV pic.twitter.com/Z1YuttZb0T — Austin #HailKingWoods – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2021