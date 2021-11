WWE Stars Show Off Halloween Costumes: Paige Does ‘Death Becomes Her’, Shotzi Blackheart as Frankenhooker, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, More

The stars of WWE all showed off their Halloween costumes this year, with some impressive work from several of them. Paige went as Goldie Hawn’s character in Death Becomes Her, Sheamus played Beetlejuice and Shotzi Blackhart had a deep cut by playing Frankenhooker. You can those costumes and more below.

Virtual high 5 if you can guess what I am. Happy Halloween ๐ŸŽƒ pic.twitter.com/go6IUyRSZ5 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 31, 2021

Happy HALLOWEEN ๐ŸŽƒ wanna date? Got some money? pic.twitter.com/MQonDnodlm — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) October 31, 2021

Friends till the end. ๐Ÿ–ค๐Ÿฉธ๐Ÿ”ช Inspiration from the always iconic @JenniferTilly @ChuckyIsReal Happy Halloween โœจ๐Ÿ‘ป pic.twitter.com/ekMWx6e0sj — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 31, 2021

The best way to spread christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear! โœจ pic.twitter.com/h7AA41O9jI — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 31, 2021

โ€œMOOCHA TAKE IT EASY!โ€ NACHOOOOOOOO!!!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN ๐ŸŽƒ pic.twitter.com/EkUzsp0p4O — OTIS (#1 GUY) (@otiswwe) October 31, 2021

Happy Halloween ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ’ pic.twitter.com/bDjSPbV9ad — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) October 31, 2021

leaving spooky costumes till the last second challenge pic.twitter.com/36LwDBv7wE — ๐–ˆ๐–๐–†๐–—๐–‘๐–Ž๐–Š๐–Œ๐–Ž๐–—๐–‘ ๐ŸŽฎ (@DakotaKai_WWE) October 31, 2021

BANDIT 4 LIIIIIIFFFFFFEEEE@OfficialBlueyTV pic.twitter.com/Z1YuttZb0T — Austin #HailKingWoods – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2021