wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Stars React to Triple H’s Greatest Moments, Ronda Rousey Choose Your Own Adventure, Austin Theory
June 1, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars including Seth Rollins, Shawn Michaels, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and others, react to Triple H’s greatest moments of his 25 years in WWE.
– Over two months in quarantine, Ronda Rousey’s No DNB Productions worked with Ronda remotely to create a choose your own adventure for her fans on Facebook. Now, for the first time ever, all six episodes that were created are collected in one place.
– Austin Theory discusses his body building history.
More Trending Stories
- Ross and Marshall Von Erich on Balancing Their Legacy and Their Own Paths, Finding Strength Through Faith
- JTG Isn’t Sure He Wants to Wrestle Following Shad’s Death, Talks Rumors of Cryme Tyme Being in Talks For WWE Return
- Stephanie McMahon Praises Titus O’Neil For Instagram Conversation With Police, O’Neil Responds
- WWE 2K Executive Producer Reveals the Team’s Investment in Core Gameplay for the Next Game, His Vision for the Series