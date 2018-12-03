Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Stars Visit Estadio Azteca, Rock & Austin Team Up Against Rikishi 18 Years Ago

December 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nia Jax Total Divas WWE

– Nia Jax and Kalisto recently visited Estadio Azteca to hang with the Cruz Azul soccer team in Mexico City…

– WWE Network‘s Instagram shared the following “This Day In WWE History” of The Rock & Steve Austin unleashing some retribution onto Rikishi at WWE Rebellion…

