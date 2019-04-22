wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Stars Visit Seth Rollins’ School, Daniel Bryan Wears A Cape For Earth Day, DDP Documentary Hitting WWE Network This Week

April 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Several WWE stars visited Seth Rollins’ wrestling school yesterday before the WWE Network special The Shield’s Final Chapter.

– WWE released a ‘Happy Earth Day’ message featuring Daniel Bryan wearing a special cape. He may not be the WWE Champion anymore, but he’s still the Planet’s champion.

– WWE will add the 2017 Diamond Dallas Page DVD documentary to the WWE Network this week.

