WWE News: WWE Stars Visit Seth Rollins’ School, Daniel Bryan Wears A Cape For Earth Day, DDP Documentary Hitting WWE Network This Week
April 22, 2019
– Several WWE stars visited Seth Rollins’ wrestling school yesterday before the WWE Network special The Shield’s Final Chapter.
– WWE released a ‘Happy Earth Day’ message featuring Daniel Bryan wearing a special cape. He may not be the WWE Champion anymore, but he’s still the Planet’s champion.
Not all superheroes wear capes, but The #PlanetsChampion @WWEDanielBryan certainly does. Happy #EarthDay, @WWEUniverse! pic.twitter.com/gDVRi4Tu3o
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2019
– WWE will add the 2017 Diamond Dallas Page DVD documentary to the WWE Network this week.
