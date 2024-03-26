WWE Instituted a Consensual Relationship Policy in Mid-2023

– POST Wrestling reports that WWE instituted a policy on sexual or romantic relationships in the workplace starting in June 2023. The rules were adopted about a year after the initial sexual misconduct allegations regarding Vince McMahon and a WWE employee first surfaced. McMahon is now currently under investigation and facing a lawsuit by former WWE employee, Janel Grant, alleging the former WWE Chairman of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

The three-page policy is now available and can be viewed at the above link. Per the writing of the policy, “An employee shall not exercise responsibility (instructional, evaluative, or supervisory) for any affiliated individual with whom the employee has or had a consensual relationship.” It also discourages relationships, such as relationships involving “any WWE Board Member, or executive team member, such as the CEO, President, CFO, Chief Content Officer, Chief Legal Officer, or Chief Human Resources Officer.”

The report also notes that current and former WWE employees were unable to recall any specific policy addressing consensual relationships involving personnel that predates this one, indicating that the policy was likely instituted as a result of the Vince McMahon scandal. Additionally, the policy also includes a “Consensual Relationship Acknowledgement” form.

Fairfield University management professor and author Dr. Lisa Mainiero noted that the policy is “inadequate” because it does not address the issue of hierarchical relationships where one person is subordinate to another and is a potential conflict of interest. In terms of punishment, it doesn’t state specific consequences for executives for policy violation, but it more generally reads, “Violation of this policy may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.”

WWE reportedly declined to comment regarding criticisms of the policy. Vince McMahon resigned from his post as Executive Chairman of the Board for WWE parent company TKO earlier this year.