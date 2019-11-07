wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE UK Tour Includes RAW/SD Taping Tomorrow, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK
– WWE will be starting their tour of the United Kingdom tonight and the tour will include a RAW/Smackdown double taping in Manchester, England. Here are the dates:
Thursday 11/7 – Smackdown live event in Brighton, England at the Brighton Centre.
Friday 11/8 – Raw and Smackdown taping in Manchester, England at the Manchester Arena.
Saturday 11/9 – Raw live event in Leeds, England at the First Direct Arena.
Saturday 11/9 – Smackdown live event in Minehead, England at the Butlins Arena.
Sunday 11/10 – Smackdown live event in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena.
Sunday 11/10 – Raw live event in Aberdeen, Scotland at TECA.
Monday 11/11 – Smackdown live event in Vienna, Austria at Wiener Stadthalle.
Monday 11/11 – Raw live event in Glasgow, Scotland at the Hydro.
Tuesday 11/12 – Smackdown live event in Lille, France at the Zenith Arena de Lille.
Tuesday 11/12 – Raw live event in Amsterdam, The Netherlands at Ziggo Dome.
Wednesday 11/13 – Smackdown live event in Zurish, Switzerland at Hallenstadion.
Wednesday 11/13 – Raw live event in Erfurt, Germany at Erfurt Messe?????, Erfurt, Germany T
Thursday 11/14 – Raw live event in Mannheim, Germany at the SAP Arena.
Friday 11/5 – Smackdown live event in Regensburg, Germany at the Donau Arena.
Saturday 11/16 – Smackdown live event in Dusseldorf, Germany
– Today’s NXT UK will feature:
*Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.
*Joe Coffey returns.
*A special feature on Piper Niven.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Thinks Eric Bischoff Didn’t Know How to ‘Speak Vince’ in WWE, Thinks Bischoff Would Possibly Fit Better as an Announcer Than a Heel GM for AEW
- Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism for Having Donald Trump Jr. on His Podcast
- Finn Balor on WWE: ‘Nobody Knows Who’s In Control, Nobody Knows Who’s Making The Decisions’
- Cody Discusses AEW Not Following the Rules Set by WWE and Kevin Dunn, WWE Moving Finn Balor to NXT