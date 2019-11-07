WWE News: WWE UK Tour Includes RAW/SD Taping Tomorrow, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK

– WWE will be starting their tour of the United Kingdom tonight and the tour will include a RAW/Smackdown double taping in Manchester, England. Here are the dates:

Thursday 11/7 – Smackdown live event in Brighton, England at the Brighton Centre.

Friday 11/8 – Raw and Smackdown taping in Manchester, England at the Manchester Arena.

Saturday 11/9 – Raw live event in Leeds, England at the First Direct Arena.

Saturday 11/9 – Smackdown live event in Minehead, England at the Butlins Arena.

Sunday 11/10 – Smackdown live event in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena.

Sunday 11/10 – Raw live event in Aberdeen, Scotland at TECA.

Monday 11/11 – Smackdown live event in Vienna, Austria at Wiener Stadthalle.

Monday 11/11 – Raw live event in Glasgow, Scotland at the Hydro.

Tuesday 11/12 – Smackdown live event in Lille, France at the Zenith Arena de Lille.

Tuesday 11/12 – Raw live event in Amsterdam, The Netherlands at Ziggo Dome.

Wednesday 11/13 – Smackdown live event in Zurish, Switzerland at Hallenstadion.

Wednesday 11/13 – Raw live event in Erfurt, Germany at Erfurt Messe?????, Erfurt, Germany T

Thursday 11/14 – Raw live event in Mannheim, Germany at the SAP Arena.

Friday 11/5 – Smackdown live event in Regensburg, Germany at the Donau Arena.

Saturday 11/16 – Smackdown live event in Dusseldorf, Germany

– Today’s NXT UK will feature:

*Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

*Joe Coffey returns.

*A special feature on Piper Niven.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT: