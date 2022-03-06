WWE Starts Contest for Digital TikTok Correspondent at WrestleMania 38

– Per WWE.com, WWE is looking for a digital media correspondent on TikTok for WrestleMania 38. You can view the announcement below:

WWE searching for WrestleMania digital correspondent on TikTok

Have you ever wanted to interview your favorite WWE Superstar at WrestleMania? Now’s your chance! WWE is searching for a digital correspondent on TikTok ahead of the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, WWE will be posting videos featuring Superstars with whom fans can Duet on TikTok, asking them hard-hitting questions. Duet videos with the hashtag #WWEInterviewContest will be reviewed, and the winner will receive a trip to WrestleMania 38, where they will interview Superstars backstage at The Show of Shows.

The first video, featuring R-Truth, is live now on WWE’s official TikTok channel, which currently has over 15.8 million followers. Follow today and start your Road to WrestleMania!

Full contest rules