WWE News: Company Issues Statement on Alex Trebek’s Passing, Undertaker’s Top 10 Rivals

WWE has issued a statement paying tribute to Alex Trebek following his passing on Sunday morning. As previously reported, Trebek passed away after his long battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek was the ring announcer and a backstage interviewer at WrestleMania VII and WWE honored the late pop culture icon as you can see below:

WWE is saddened to learn that Alex Trebek has passed away at the age of 80.

The game show legend became an icon as he hosted “Jeopardy!” for 36 years, and he traversed the WWE Universe in the process, playing a prominent role at WrestleMania VII. Trebek served as a backstage interviewer and was the guest ring announcer for the WWE Championship clash between Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter.

A seven-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Game Show Host, Trebek hosted several other shows, including “The Wizard of Odds,” “Double Dare,” and more.

WWE extends is condolences to Trebek’s family, friends, and fans.