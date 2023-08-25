UPDATED: WWE Statement On Bray Wyatt’s Passing, Merchandise Proceeds To Benefit His Family

UPDATED: WWE is donating all net proceeds from Bray Wyatt merchandise to his family following Wyatt’s passing. WWEShop.com currently lists the following on all of Wyatt’s merchandise:

“In the wake of Bray Wyatt’s death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support JoJo Offerman and his children.”

ORIGINAL: WWE has issued a statement on Bray Wyatt’s tragic passing on Thursday. As reported, Wyatt passed away on Thursday at the age of 36. WWE issued the statement on WWE’s website today, writing: