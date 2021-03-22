WWE Issues Statement on Complaints Regarding WWE Fastlane Stream on Peacock

WWE has issued a statement regarding fans’ issues with the Peacock stream for tonight’s WWE Fastlane. Fastlane served as Peacock’s first live WWE PPV stream and while there were few if any complaints online about the stream that showed up on social media, there were people taking issue with the fact that the service did not have the ability to rewind or pause during the show, as well as being unable to start from the beginning if they tuned in late.

In response to those concerns, WWE posted to Twitter:

“Any issues occurring with tonight’s broadcast of #WWEFastlane will be addressed in the future.”

It was reported earlier this month that Peacock was working on improving features for WWE content, which also included things like search function improvements.