WWE Issues Statement on Death of Hulk Hogan
WWE just posted a statement to social media on the death of Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71. TMZ reported that emergency responders were dispatched to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning following a report of cardiac arrest. Multiple police units and EMTs arrived at the scene, and Hogan was transported from the home on a stretcher.
“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.
One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.
WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”
- WWE Reportedly Changed Planned Matchup at SummerSlam for Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss