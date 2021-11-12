WWE Issues Statement Disputing Keith Lee Claim He Paid His Own Medical Expenses

WWE is disputing a statement by Keith Lee where he said he paid his own medical expenses during his time away from the ring. Lee, who was released by WWE last week, mentioned in his first statement that he “paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented” as an example of things he was taking positivity from after his release.

WWE issued a statement to PWInsider which read:

”Keith Lee’s recent comments implying WWE failed to pay his medical bills are erroneous. WWE has an extensive healthcare program for the medical care of its in-ring performers and Mr. Lee was part of this program while with the company. Should Mr. Lee have any concerns over the payment of medical bills, he is welcome to address them with WWE.”

Lee has not responded to the statement from WWE at this time.