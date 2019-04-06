wrestling / News

WWE Statement on Fan Attacking Bret Hart at WWE Hall of Fame

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Bret Hart WWE Hall of Fame

We reached out to WWE following the incident involving a fan attacking Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tonight and they sent us this statement:

“An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities.”

We’ve posted photos and video of the attack as well as a video of Dash Wilder punching the fan in the face.

