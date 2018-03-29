WWE Statement on Hulk Hogan Attending The Andre the Giant Documentary Premiere

– Hulk Hogan will be appearing at tonight’s Andre the Giant documentary premiere in Los Angeles. WWE released the following statement to Pwinsider.com regarding his attendance…

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however, his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him. Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”