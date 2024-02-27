WWE Issues Statement On Ole Anderson’s Passing

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of wrestling legend Ole Anderson. As noted earlier, Anderson passed away on Monday at the age of 81. WWE posted a statement online paying tribute to the Four Horseman member, writing:

WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away.

A founding member of The Four Horsemen, Ole’s hard-nosed style and gruff demeanor helped define the group as one of the greatest stables in sports-entertainment history.

Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne, Anderson was a prolific and decorated tag team wrestler, most famously alongside Arn Anderson in The Minnesota Wrecking Crew.

When the duo then joined forces with Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard and manager J.J. Dillon, they established the iconic stable known as The Four Horsemen.

During their legendary run, The Four Horsemen feuded with the likes of Dusty Rhodes, The Rock ‘N Roll Express, The Road Warriors, and many more. The group set a standard of style, attitude and success that has inspired every stable that followed.

WWE extends its condolences to Anderson’s family, friends, and fans.