* On the NXT Tickets site, WWE put up the following statement on this week’s NXT:

“This Wednesday night, NXT will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled at Full Sail Live. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The announcement confirms NXT will be held at the Performance Center this week. As previously reported, Full Sail suspended group events though April, which would include NXT tapings.

Assuming NXT continues to run weekly events, it looks like they will continue to be held at the Performance Center.