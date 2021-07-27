wrestling / News
WWE Releases Statement On Passing Of Super Porky
As previously reported, Jose Alvarado Nieves (aka Super Porky and Brazo de Plata) passed away on Monday at the age of 58. Both AAA and CMLL released statements on the Lucha Libre legend’s passing, and now WWE has done the same.
Here’s the full release from WWE on Super Porky, who briefly worked for the company from 2005 to 2006 as part of the Juniors Division on SmackDown:
The always charismatic and infectiously hilarious Lucha Libre Legend José Luis Alvarado Nieves, better known in the squared circle as “Super Porky” (Brazo de Plata), passed away Monday at the age of 58. The celebrated Mexican competitor was a proud member the Alvarado wrestling family, which includes several generations of luchador athletes, as well as being a member of the squared circle for nearly 40 years — including a stint with WWE from 2005 to 2006.
WWE extends its condolences to José Luis Alvarado Nieves’ family and friends.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On CM Punk & Daniel Bryan To AEW Rumors, Differences In How AEW & WWE Use Legends
- Fandango Explains Why Karrion Kross Should No-Sell Any Frustration With WWE After RAW Debut
- Tony Khan Discusses Importance Of Wrestlers Having To Earn Title Matches In AEW
- Tony Khan and AEW EVPs Reportedly Flew To Chicago Yesterday To Film Footage, Latest On Possible CM Punk Debut