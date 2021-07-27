WWE Releases Statement On Passing Of Super Porky

As previously reported, Jose Alvarado Nieves (aka Super Porky and Brazo de Plata) passed away on Monday at the age of 58. Both AAA and CMLL released statements on the Lucha Libre legend’s passing, and now WWE has done the same.

Here’s the full release from WWE on Super Porky, who briefly worked for the company from 2005 to 2006 as part of the Juniors Division on SmackDown: