WWE Releases Statement On Passing Of Super Porky

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Super Porky

As previously reported, Jose Alvarado Nieves (aka Super Porky and Brazo de Plata) passed away on Monday at the age of 58. Both AAA and CMLL released statements on the Lucha Libre legend’s passing, and now WWE has done the same.

Here’s the full release from WWE on Super Porky, who briefly worked for the company from 2005 to 2006 as part of the Juniors Division on SmackDown:

The always charismatic and infectiously hilarious Lucha Libre Legend José Luis Alvarado Nieves, better known in the squared circle as “Super Porky” (Brazo de Plata), passed away Monday at the age of 58. The celebrated Mexican competitor was a proud member the Alvarado wrestling family, which includes several generations of luchador athletes, as well as being a member of the squared circle for nearly 40 years — including a stint with WWE from 2005 to 2006.

WWE extends its condolences to José Luis Alvarado Nieves’ family and friends.

