WWE News: Statistics From 2025 Royal Rumble Matches, IShowSpeed Trading Card Released

– WWE has announced the official stats from the 2025 Royal Rumble matches. The company announced the stats on Sunday for the men’s and women’s matches, which were won by Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair.

You can see the full stats at the link, but a couple of compiled highlights are below:

Women’s Rumble Match

Longest Run: Roxanne Perez (1:07:47)

Shortest Run: Maxxine Dupri (1:20)

Most Eliminations Nia Jax (9)

Men’s Rumble Match

Longest Run: Penta (42:05)

Shortest Run: Ludwig Kaiser (0:06)

Most Eliminations Jacob Fatu & Roman Reigns (4 each)

– Topps has released a trading card for IShowSpeed following his brief Royal Rumble appearance. The company revealed the card on Twitter, writing:

“𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Speed’s FIRST EVER trading cards have arrived. The @ishowspeedsui base card is available for 72 hours, and one lucky collector who buys a copy will receive this 1/1 autograph card with their order.”