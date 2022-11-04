WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look at Crown Jewel Set, Notes on Producers For Show

– Stephanie McMahon has provided fans with a first look at the set for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE co-CEO posted to her Twitter account to share a pic of the set, writing:

“The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming 12pm EST/4pm GST/9am PST exclusively on @peacock in the U.S., @ShahidVOD, and @WWENetwork around the world.”

– PWInsider reports that the following producers are set for some of the matches:

* Abyss is producing the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross Steel Cage match.

* Adam Pearce is producing Omos vs. Braun Strowman.

* Michael Hayes will produce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman involved as well.

In addition, Jamie Noble and Shane Helms are in Saudi Arabia for the PPV and WWE will be using drones for some of the big entrances for logos in the sky and more.