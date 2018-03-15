WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares New Midnight Workout Clip, Finn Balor and Sasha Banks Lobby for Second Chance Votes, and Network Adds More WCCW Episodes

– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon shared a new midnight workout clip on her Instagram account. It appears she’s getting in really good shape ahead of her upcoming match at WrestleMania 34, where she will team with Triple H against former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. You can check out her workout clip below.

Stephanie wrote on her latest workout clip: “#MidnightWorkout w @defrancosgym @tripleh & #Andre – upper body ladder drill and jumping pull ups – had to beat my time of 15.12 secs and I got 13.68 even with technical difficulties #Thanks4TheHelpBaby #MommasFineAndre #wrestlemania #RondaReady #NoExcuses #DoTheWork”

– The tag team of Sasha Banks and Finn Balor is lobbying for votes to get the Second Chance slot in the Mixed Match Challenge tournament. You can check out the promo for the team below. Fans can now vote for which team will get the slot in the semifinals below.

Tony Nese makes a special appearance in the video to help Balor and Banks lobby for some votes.

– The WWE Network has added two new episodes of World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) from 1985 this week. Per WWENetworkNews.com, here are the episodes of WCCW that have not yet been added.

* 1981 (0/1) Missing 1

* 1982 (46/53) Missing 4-6, 8, 11, 14, 16

* 1983 (48/51) Missing 59-60, 88

* 1984 (51/52) Missing 110

* 1985 (44/51) Missing 165, 170, 171, 175, 177, 180, 182

* 1986 (52/53) Missing 247

* 1987 (50/52) Missing 286, 312

* 1988 (43/53) Missing 337, 358-366

* 1989 (0/31) Missing 367-397