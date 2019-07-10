WWE News: Stephanie McMahon to be Recognized for Top Women in Media, Matt Hardy Praises Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler, Note on Devin Justin

– WWE has announced that Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Co-President Michelle Wilson will receive honors at the 2019 Top Women In Media. The ceremony is set for September 9 in New York City. You can check out the full announcement below.

Stephanie McMahon and Michelle Wilson set for Cynopsis Top Women in Media 2019 honors WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson will be honored at Cynopsis’ 2019 Top Women in Media ceremony this September. At the ceremony, which honors the most influential women across the media landscape, McMahon is set to be recognized in the social subcategory of Women in Sports. Wilson, WWE’s Co-President, will be recognized in the Sports-Centric Brands category. The ceremony takes place Sept. 9 at Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. Take a look at the rest of the honorees here.

– It looks like Matt Hardy is a fan of Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler on last night’s Smackdown Live. Matt Hardy wrote on the match, “Give me more of @HEELZiggler vs @WWERomanReigns.. I’m diggin’ the MAGIC they’re making.” You can check out his tweet below.

Give me more of @HEELZiggler vs @WWERomanReigns.. I’m diggin’ the MAGIC they’re making. #SDLive — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2019

– WrestlingInc.com reports that the local enhancement talent on last night’s 205 Live was Northeast indie worker JP Grayson, who was billed as Devin Justin. Grayson also worked last Monday’s Raw. He teamed with Justin Corino in the loss to The Viking Raiders.