WWE News: Stephanie McMahon on First Women’s Affinity Group, WWE Wins Several Cablefax FAXIES Awards, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon joined 135 female WWE workers and Superstars for the company’s first-ever Women’s Affinity Group last night (Oct. 23). You can check out her tweets on the experience below.

Stephanie McMahon stated, “Last night 135 female @WWE employees & Superstars attended the company’s first-ever Women’s Affinity Group, talking building your personal brand in today’s workplace. I am so proud of this new initiative & to invest in these strong women who make #WWE great! @Landit #WomenOfWWE”

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, Charly Caruso, Nikki Cross and Mickie James were in attendance at the event, along with Co-President Michelle Wilson.

– WWE won several 2019 Cablefax FAXIES Awards this year, including the award for Digital Team of the Year. Below are some details:

Best Digital Team – WWE

2019 FAXIES for Behind-the-Screen Executives & Teams Winner for Digital Team of the Year

With a passionate global fanbase that demands new content at all hours, WWE’s digital Media Platforms remains among the most robust in all of entertainment. A seamless connection between WWE’s web and mobile platforms, along with a comprehensive presence on all other social media platforms, makes the endless flood of videos, photos, updates and other exclusive content bites a wonder to behold.

Best Use of Instagram – WWE

2019 Audience Engagement & Experience Winner for Use of Instagram

Embracing a basic philosophy of informing, engaging, and entertaining, WWE’s Instagram feed is a social engagement miracle. From instant access to the latest news, to slice-of-life engagements with WWE talent, to “insider” looks before and after major broadcasts, WWE has nearly perfected the use of the platform as a tool to capture fan attention.

Best Live Streaming – WWE Mixed Match Challenge Series

2019 Programs & Content by Genre Winner for Live Streaming

The WWE’s first video series produced to be mobile-first and social media-centric, WWE Mixed Match Challenge streamed live exclusively on Facebook Watch. Featuring 12 teams made up of both male and female WWE Superstars, the show was a fully interactive mixed tag team tournament. Interactive elements included Hashtag voting, live commenting and a special Facebook discussion group page. The show was highly successful, with the entire series generating a grand total of 35.5 million vie

