WWE News: Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Comment on First Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia, Top 10 Scariest Entrances, Edge Turns 46 Years Old
– As previously reported, the first-ever women’s match will be held in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow. WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have commented on the news on Twitter, which you can see below.
Triple H tweeted, “Incredible for both of these athletes, the entire @WWE women’s locker room, and all those who paved the way for this moment. Congratulations @LaceyEvansWWE and @natbynature, continue to show the world what you can do!!!”
Stephanie said, “I’m so proud of @LaceyEvansWWE, @NatbyNature and all the women who have paved the way for this groundbreaking moment, the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia. It’s time to make history again! #WomensEvolution #CrownJewel @WWE”
– WWE released a new Top 10 video featuring the Top 10 Scariest Entrances. You can check out that video in the player below.
– Hall of Famer Edge celebrates his birthday today. He turns 46 years old. Also, former WWE SUperstar Alex Porteau, The Pug, turns 50 years old.
