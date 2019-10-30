WWE News: Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Comment on First Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia, Top 10 Scariest Entrances, Edge Turns 46 Years Old

– As previously reported, the first-ever women’s match will be held in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow. WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have commented on the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

Triple H tweeted, “Incredible for both of these athletes, the entire @WWE women’s locker room, and all those who paved the way for this moment. Congratulations @LaceyEvansWWE and @natbynature, continue to show the world what you can do!!!”

Stephanie said, “I’m so proud of @LaceyEvansWWE, @NatbyNature and all the women who have paved the way for this groundbreaking moment, the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia. It’s time to make history again! #WomensEvolution #CrownJewel @WWE”

