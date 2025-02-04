wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie Vaquer & IYO SKY Share Moment After Royal Rumble Match, Yeet Added To Dictionary

February 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Stephanie Vaquer 10-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY had a moment on their way to the back after their part in the women’s Royal Rumble match. A fan posted video from the event that saw Vaquer and SKY, who were among those eliminated in short order by Nia Jax, interacting as they headed to the backstage area as you can see below:

– It’s a good few days for Jey Uso as not only is he the Royal Rumble winner, his catchphrase is in the dictionary. Merriam-Webster has added the term to the dictionary as you can see below.

Of course, Uso did not come up with the word himself; as the Merriam-Webster notes, the word was first used as an interjection in 2007 and as a verb (“to throw especially with force and without regard for the thing being thrown”) in 2017.

