WWE News: Stephanie Vaquer & IYO SKY Share Moment After Royal Rumble Match, Yeet Added To Dictionary
– Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY had a moment on their way to the back after their part in the women’s Royal Rumble match. A fan posted video from the event that saw Vaquer and SKY, who were among those eliminated in short order by Nia Jax, interacting as they headed to the backstage area as you can see below:
Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky after the rumble ♥️#RoyalRumble 📸: brocklesnarguy pic.twitter.com/DvDCNFIJDf
— Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) February 2, 2025
– It’s a good few days for Jey Uso as not only is he the Royal Rumble winner, his catchphrase is in the dictionary. Merriam-Webster has added the term to the dictionary as you can see below.
Of course, Uso did not come up with the word himself; as the Merriam-Webster notes, the word was first used as an interjection in 2007 and as a verb (“to throw especially with force and without regard for the thing being thrown”) in 2017.
yeet | interjection | used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 2, 2025
