WWE News: Stephanie Vaquer Retains Both Titles On NXT, Motor City Machine Guns Appear On Show
– Stephanie Vaquer pulled off the rare double title retention, defending both of her championships on this week’s NXT. Vaquer pulled double duty on Tuesday night’s episode, defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Jaida Parker and then retaining the Women’s North American Title against Fallon Henley in the main event.
Despite Fatal Influence attacking Vaquer after her first match, Henley was not able to overcome Vaquer and got pinned after an SVB. Commentary throughout the night noted a number of people including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who had been unable to pull off similar feats during their double title reigns.
Fatal Influence attacked Vaquer post-match but Jordynne Grace helped make the save and then stared off with Vaquer to end the show.
– The Motor City Machine Guns made an appearance on tonight’s show, providing some counsel to Hank Walker and Tank Ledger both before and after their match with Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe. While Hank & Tank didn’t get the win, the Guns gave them props and said that everyone’s process is different and they were destined for great things.
"Everyone's process is different."
