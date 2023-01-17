wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephen Amell Says He’ll Attend Royal Rumble, Top 10 Raw Moments
– Stephen Amell will be in attendance at the Royal Rumble to show his support for Cody Rhodes. The Heels star, a longtime friend of Rhodes’ who has appeared in the ring for WWE, Ring of Honor, and at All In, posted to Twitter following Rhodes’ announcement on Raw that he was returning to the ring in the Royal Rumble match.
Amell shared a GIF of Rhodes and wrote:
“I’m going to be in the house for the Royal Rumble… Why..? Because my guy is back.
#Rhodes2Rumble”
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 17, 2023
– WWE has posted their latest top 10 video, looking at the best moments from last night’s Raw:
